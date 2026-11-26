NEPRA to hear Rs2.88 per-unit power hike request today

The proposed October adjustment could increase electricity bills nationwide, including for K-Electric consumers, if approved.

Electricity consumers across Pakistan could face another blow to their monthly budgets as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is set to consider a Rs2.88-per-unit increase in power tariffs under the October monthly adjustment on Thursday.





The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted an application seeking the increase for October. If approved, the adjustment will also apply to K-Electric consumers under the government’s policy guidelines.





According to the data submitted with the application, electricity generation through high-speed diesel cost Rs69.59 per unit in October, while generation using furnace oil stood at Rs46.43 per unit.





The cost of generating electricity from liquefied natural gas (LNG) was recorded at Rs28.74 per unit during the same month.





The proposed increase follows a Rs2.37-per-unit hike approved under the September monthly adjustment. That increase was reflected in consumers’ electricity bills issued in November.





NEPRA’s decision on the October adjustment will determine whether consumers face another increase in their electricity bills.