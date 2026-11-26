Chinese AI firm MiniMax faces data security concerns

MiniMax says its security system automatically opened some links to check for threats and denies finding evidence that customer conversations were shared.

A cybersecurity investigation has raised serious questions about the safety of confidential information submitted to Chinese AI startup MiniMax, after researchers found that private links shared through its services were later accessed by unidentified parties.





HD Moore, chief research officer at US cybersecurity firm Dragos, identified MiniMax as the company involved in the investigation, which examined how AI services handled sensitive information submitted by users.





In one instance, a private link sent to MiniMax appeared weeks later in a chat channel on Feishu, a workplace messaging platform developed by ByteDance. Moore said the link was subsequently opened by devices in Beijing and Shanghai.





Researchers also detected unusual internet activity from the Moscow region involving links submitted to MiniMax. However, they could not confirm whether anyone in Russia had opened them.





The findings were detailed in a Nov. 19 blog post that did not initially identify MiniMax. Reuters is reporting the company's identity and the findings involving Russia for the first time.





According to Moore, Dragos sent nearly 2 million requests containing confidential web links and test login details to AI providers between July and November. Researchers then monitored the links to check whether they were accessed.





Moore said links submitted through different providers were repeatedly opened two to three days later from an internet connection in Singapore, even when users had requested that their information not be stored.





He said the activity occurred when requests were routed through MiniMax's cloud services but was not observed when other companies operated the startup's models independently.





Researchers also detected attempts to download private collections of software code referenced in requests sent to MiniMax. Moore said this activity was observed after the apparent scraping of confidential links stopped on Oct. 22.





It remains unclear who initiated the download attempts or whether any code was obtained. MiniMax did not address these attempts or the Feishu incident in its public statement.





In a statement Tuesday, MiniMax said its security system collected and stored web links included in messages sent to its AI models through third-party service providers. The system automatically opened some links to check for potential security threats.





The company said it did not retain full conversations and had deleted the stored addresses. It added that the activity had stopped and that it had found no evidence in the requests it examined that customer conversations or AI-generated responses had been shared with third parties.





However, the findings also affected Atlas Cloud, a US-based AI service provider that offers access to MiniMax's models.





Atlas Cloud said it had chosen MiniMax's data centers in Singapore to keep customer information from being processed in China. Despite that precaution, information submitted through its platform may have been exposed after being forwarded to MiniMax.





The company said MiniMax's explanation matched its own findings, which indicated that the links were accessed after user requests reached MiniMax, rather than through Atlas Cloud's systems.





Atlas Cloud has since stopped forwarding requests to MiniMax and advised customers who used its M3, M2.7 and M3.1 Flash models to treat any confidential information they submitted as potentially exposed.





AI platform OpenRouter also removed three providers, tightened its data privacy requirements and notified customers who may have been affected. It said it had found no evidence that its own systems had been breached.





The findings come as Chinese AI models gain users worldwide, partly because of their competitive prices and increasingly advanced capabilities. Chinese models were the three most widely used on OpenRouter in October, based on the volume of text processed.





The investigation also comes as Washington considers requiring US companies to disclose their use of Chinese AI systems.