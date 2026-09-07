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King Charles, Queen Camilla make cheerful joint appearance at Highland games

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a royal appearance at Scotland’s famous Highland Games.

Web Desk September 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a royal appearance at Scotland’s famous Highland Games.

On Sept. 7, the royal family’s Instagram account shared photos from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s recent visit to the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Aberdeenshire, where the Braemar Gathering, one of Scotland’s best-known Highland Games, was held.

The photos showed several events from the games, including tug-of-war and traditional throwing competitions. In one picture, King Charles can be seen presenting a trophy to a competitor.


According to the caption, “Over the weekend, The King and Queen attended the Braemar Gathering at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Aberdeenshire.”

The caption added that the event is held on the first Saturday of September every year and includes tug-of-war, caber toss, hammer throw, Highland dancing and a parade of pipe bands.

Royal fans also expressed their support for the King and Queen in the comments. One fan wrote that the King and Queen love Scotland’s traditions and are always happy together.

Another fan commented, “Happier occasion, their Majesties are delighted with great entertainment, long live their Majesties.”

King Charles is a patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society. The annual Braemar Gathering has been attended by the reigning monarch since 1848.

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