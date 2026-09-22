Punjab bans traditional syringes in hospitals from 2027

The Punjab Health Care Commission has banned the use and purchase of traditional syringes in hospitals and health care facilities across the province.

The Punjab Health Care Commission has banned the use and purchase of traditional syringes in hospitals and health care facilities across the province.

According to an official letter, the use of conventional syringes of up to 10cc will be phased out starting Jan. 1, 2027. From that date, health care facilities will only be allowed to use single-use syringes.

The commission has instructed all health care facilities to make proper arrangements for the safe disposal of medical waste.

It has also completely banned the recycling of disposable medical items, including syringes, infusion sets, drip sets and cannulas.

To help prevent the spread of infectious diseases, syringes and drip sets cannot be reused. The use of the same syringe for multiple patients has also been strictly prohibited.

Hospital and clinic administrations have been directed to ensure full compliance with the new guidelines.

The Punjab Health Care Commission will inspect hospitals, clinics and other health care facilities to monitor compliance. Facilities found violating the instructions will face action under the Punjab Health Care Commission Act 2010.