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Viral flag star 'Omar Aliyev' sparks buzz with debut song in Kazakhstan

Aliyev’s rise has already made him one of Kazakhstan’s most recognizable young digital creators.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Omar Aliyev debut song

KAZAKHSTAN: The internet is buzzing as 19-year-old Kazakhstani creator Omar Aliyev, widely known online as Omari.too, takes a major step beyond viral social media content and into music with his debut song, “GƏLİN BİZƏ,” translated into English as “Come to us.”


The Almaty-based creator, who has built a massive international following through multilingual videos, global flags, and entertainment content, is now drawing a fresh wave of attention from music and social media fans.

Aliyev’s rise has already made him one of Kazakhstan’s most recognizable young digital creators. His TikTok audience has grown to more than 59 million followers, while his Instagram following is approaching 10 million, according to figures.


His content has frequently centered on interacting with people from different countries, recognizing national flags, and showcasing his ability to connect with audiences across languages and cultures.

Now, with his new song, Aliyev is opening a new chapter in his public career. The release marks his move from the fast-paced world of viral clips toward the music stage, bringing the same global audience that followed his social media journey into a new creative space.


The timing also comes after Aliyev was appointed a Tourism Ambassador for Kazakhstan, a role announced as part of an international tourism forum. Aliyev is expected to help promote the country’s culture and tourism to international and younger audiences.


His journey has attracted attention far beyond Kazakhstan. Earlier reports documented his rapid rise from a young Almaty creator to a global social media personality.


Within hours, supporters flooded the comments after the release of his song, with fire emojis, hearts, congratulations, and messages praising the song. Some fans called the track “truly insane,” while others celebrated Aliyev’s transition into music with comments such as “You did it!” and “You ate.”

The song’s social media post had already collected around 5,900 likes, according to the figures provided for the release. Fans continue to follow Aliyev’s journey from viral creator to emerging music artist.


For Aliyev, the move is another expansion of a digital career that has taken him from short-form videos and international flag challenges to a broader entertainment identity while carrying Kazakhstan’s name to audiences around the world.

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