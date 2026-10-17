Children’s Coughs: Home remedies and warning signs parents should know

While parents often turn to traditional home remedies for relief, health experts recommend choosing age-appropriate

Seasonal changes often bring colds, runny noses and coughs among children. Persistent coughing, particularly at night, can disrupt their sleep and leave both children and parents exhausted.

While parents often turn to traditional home remedies for relief, health experts recommend choosing age-appropriate and safe options and seeking medical advice when symptoms become severe.

Honey May Help Ease Nighttime Coughs

Giving children ages 1 and older half to 1 teaspoon of honey may help soothe a cough, particularly at night.

However, honey must never be given to infants younger than 1 year because of the risk of infant botulism, a potentially serious illness.

Offer Warm Fluids

Age-appropriate amounts of lukewarm water or soup may help soothe throat irritation and dryness. Saline nose drops can also help relieve nasal congestion, making it easier for children to breathe through their noses.

What about Mustard Oil and Garlic?

A traditional home remedy attributed to Zubaida Apa involves warming mustard oil with garlic, turmeric and carom seeds, then massaging the mixture onto a child's chest.

However, there is insufficient scientific evidence that this mixture treats coughs. Hot oil can burn a child's skin, while garlic and other ingredients may cause irritation. Parents should avoid applying hot mixtures or irritating substances to children's skin.

Avoid Certain Products for Young Children

Applying Vicks or similar products to the soles of children's feet has no established scientific evidence of relieving coughs. Menthol-containing rubs should not be used on children younger than 2 unless specifically advised by a health professional.

Parents should also avoid giving young children over-the-counter cough and cold medicines without consulting a doctor or pharmacist.

When Should Parents Consult a Doctor?

Home remedies should not replace medical care when a child develops warning signs. Parents should seek prompt medical attention if a child has difficulty breathing, a persistent high fever, worsening symptoms or an unusually severe cough.

Seek emergency care immediately if the child struggles to breathe, has bluish lips, becomes unusually drowsy or cannot drink fluids.





Choosing safe, age-appropriate measures and monitoring symptoms can help parents manage mild coughs while ensuring that children receive medical attention when necessary.