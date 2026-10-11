Emergency, governor's rule imposed in KP as president approves cabinet decision

"I will not allow them (PTI) to destabilize the economy," Sharif said.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government imposed an emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, after the president approved the federal cabinet's recommendations.

According to the President House, the measures were approved under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution.

The decision was made shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a federal cabinet meeting, during which he was briefed on the security situation in KP.





The recommendation came during a cabinet meeting chaired by Sharif, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office. The cabinet was briefed on the security situation in KP and what it described as the worsening threat of terrorism.





In view of the deteriorating security situation and the provincial government's "deliberate detachment from the war against terrorism," the cabinet recommended that the prime minister advise the president to exercise his constitutional powers to impose an emergency in the province. The Prime Minister's Office said the advice had been sent to the Presidency.





Earlier in the meeting, Sharif addressed the cabinet, saying the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would not be allowed to undermine Pakistan's economic stabilization efforts amid tensions between the two sides.





"I will not allow them (PTI) to destabilize the economy," Sharif said.





At the start of his address, the prime minister referred to the recent staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, expressing hope that Pakistan would receive the $1.2 billion tranche before the end of this year. He also recalled his meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last month.





Sharif commended the country's political and military leadership for working "together day and night" to ensure fiscal discipline. He also recalled his visit to London last month, where he met senior executives of leading global financial institutions.