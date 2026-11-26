Security forces kill 12 India-backed militants in Balochistan operations

ISPR reports operations in Nushki, Sibi, Panjgur and Kech as a CRSS report identifies KP and Balochistan as the country's main violence hotspots.

QUETTA: Security forces killed 12 militants in four intelligence-based operations across Balochistan between Nov. 20 and 23, the military said Thursday, as authorities continue efforts to counter militant violence in the province.





In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the militants as members of what it called the India-backed Fitna al-Hindustan network. The operations were carried out in Nushki, Sibi, Panjgur and Kech districts.





The military said eight militants were killed during an operation in Nushki on Nov. 20 after security forces targeted a suspected hideout. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site.





On Nov. 21, security personnel intercepted the movement of militants in Sibi district, killing two, according to the statement.

Two additional militants were killed in separate engagements in Panjgur and Kech districts on Nov. 22 and 23, respectively.





The ISPR said security forces would continue counterterrorism operations to eliminate what it described as foreign-sponsored militancy in the country.





KP and Balochistan remain violence hotspots





The latest operations come amid continued militant activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which have borne the brunt of violence in Pakistan in recent years.

A report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) found that the two provinces accounted for nearly 96% of all violence-related deaths recorded nationwide during the second quarter of 2026.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 475 fatalities, representing more than 61% of the national total, while Balochistan reported 265 deaths, or 34%, the report said.

The provinces also accounted for most recorded violent incidents. KP reported 151 incidents, representing 57% of the nationwide figure, while Balochistan recorded 94, or 35%.





The findings underline the scale of the security challenges facing both provinces and the continued pressure on authorities to prevent militant attacks.