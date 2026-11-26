Indian film groups urge Modi to ban Pakistani Netflix series

AICWA seeks a ban on Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, while FWICE warns that Indian film workers could refuse to work on Netflix projects.

Pakistan's upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has triggered opposition in India, with two film industry organizations urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to block its release ahead of its scheduled Dec. 4 premiere.





The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Modi on Tuesday, demanding that the series be barred from streaming in India because of its Pakistani cast and their alleged remarks against the country during periods of tension between the two nations.





In a letter shared on social media, AICWA President Suresh S. Gupta said the release would go against national sentiment. He also urged the government to introduce a permanent law preventing Pakistani content, artists and productions from appearing on Indian screens.





Gupta cited a May 8, 2025, advisory issued by India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after the Pahalgam attack, which called on streaming platforms to stop showing Pakistan-origin content in the country.





The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also raised objections on Wednesday, with its president, Ashoke Pandit, warning that film workers could refuse to work on Netflix projects in India if the platform did not address their concerns.





In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Pandit said a non-cooperation campaign could disrupt the streaming platform's productions and filming schedules. He also accused some Pakistani actors associated with the series of mocking Indian security forces during Operation Sindoor. The allegation has not been independently verified.





As of Nov. 25, the Indian government had not announced a new order specifically blocking the series. Its Dec. 4 premiere is scheduled, but its availability in India remains unconfirmed. Netflix and the prime minister's office had not immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.





Pakistan responds to calls for restrictions





Pakistan's Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal criticized the opposition, saying India needed to "grow up."





In a post on X, Iqbal accused India of bringing politics into sports, water issues and now arts and culture. He questioned why a television drama was being treated as a national security concern and said audiences should be allowed to decide what they want to watch.





Iqbal had also criticized restrictions on Pakistani entertainment content in July, saying regional politics had affected the availability of Pakistani productions on major streaming platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. He said Pakistan was in talks with international streaming services to address the issue.

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About the series





Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on the novel of the same name by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq. Produced and directed by Momina Duraid, the series follows six couples from three generations whose lives and relationships are interconnected.





The cast includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Hania Aamir, among other Pakistani actors. Netflix released its official trailer on Nov. 24.

The series is Pakistan's first Netflix original production.