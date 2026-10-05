Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye discuss Yemen security in Riyadh

Monday, October 5, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 5, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
05-OCT-2026
PETROL
+2.10 PKR
Rs. 392.76/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 399.64/ltr
Headlines
U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks Amir Muqam not in favour of governor’s rule in KP but security risks persist OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks Amir Muqam not in favour of governor’s rule in KP but security risks persist OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye discuss Yemen security in Riyadh

Ishaq Dar joins Saudi and Turkish officials as Houthi attacks and military tensions escalate in Yemen.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RIYADH: Rising tensions in Yemen have brought Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye together in Riyadh, where the three allies are discussing regional security and defence cooperation under the Makkah agreement.


Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is attending the Strategic Political and Defence Committee meeting along with senior Saudi and Turkish officials.


Türkiye is represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu. The meeting is focused on recent regional developments and efforts to further strengthen the three-way defence alliance.


The talks come as Yemen’s internationally recognized, Saudi-backed government has launched a military operation against Iran-backed Houthi forces, including efforts to retake territory along the Red Sea coast and around the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.


Saudi Arabia is also preparing for possible military action against the Houthis, with Riyadh considering options ranging from a limited operation around Bab el-Mandeb to a broader campaign across several fronts in Yemen.


The developments have heightened concerns over the security of Bab el-Mandeb, a major maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and an important route for global shipping.


The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in August to strengthen collective security and defence cooperation. Under the pact, an armed attack against one member is regarded as an attack against all three.


The three countries held the alliance’s first Strategic Political and Defence Committee meeting in Istanbul on Aug. 31. They agreed to strengthen defence cooperation, improve military coordination and establish a secretariat in Saudi Arabia, with Pakistan providing the first secretary general for an initial three-year term.


The latest talks follow a Sept. 25 meeting of senior military commanders from the three countries, who discussed regional security threats, intelligence sharing, military coordination and greater integration of defence capabilities.


Monday’s meeting is expected to assess the changing regional security situation and strengthen coordination among the three countries as tensions continue to rise across the region.

Recommended

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser
India staged another ‘false-flag operation’ on Sept 29, says DG ISPR

India staged another ‘false-flag operation’ on Sept 29, says DG ISPR