Sindh minister orders faster construction of Yellow Line BRT depot in Karachi

Sharjeel Memon directs daily progress reports, says all resources must be used to complete mass transit project on time.

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has ordered accelerated construction of the Yellow Line BRT depot and directed officials to complete work on the second section of the Jam Sadiq Bridge without delay, his office said.

Memon issued the instructions while chairing a high-level meeting of the Transport Department to review progress on the Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit project, according to a statement.

The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Behzad Memon, representatives of the World Bank, consultants and other concerned officials.

Participants held detailed discussions on the pace and progress of construction work across various sections of the Yellow Line BRT project.

Memon said the Yellow Line BRT is a key mass transit project for Karachi residents and called for further speeding up construction.

"All available resources should be utilized to complete the project," he said.

The senior minister also directed officials to accelerate construction of the Yellow Line BRT depot and other related work, saying it is "extremely essential" to complete the depot and all other infrastructure on time.

He called for enhancing the capacity of the team working on the project and ensuring effective communication and coordination among all relevant departments, consultants and experts.

Memon further directed that progress on the Yellow Line BRT project be monitored on a daily basis, with daily progress reports submitted to his office.