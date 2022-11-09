ENG vs IND Live Score – 2nd Semi-final | ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2 Live updates

ENG vs IND Live Score – 2nd Semi-final | ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2 Live updates

Articles
Advertisement
ENG vs IND Live Score – 2nd Semi-final | ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2 Live updates
Advertisement

ENG vs IND Live Score  – India will take on England in the Second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday – 1:30PM at Adelaide.

Match Details:

England vs India, Semi-Final 2, T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Adelaide Cricket Ground

Date & Time: November 10, 01:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs for IND vs ENG

India:

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England:

Jos Buttler(c and wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

ENG vs IND Live Score – 2nd Semi-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
16:13 (PST)10 Nov

17:48 (PST)10 Nov

ENGLAND are into the Finals after an action-packed win against INDIA

England qualified to the final of the T20 World Cup they will face Pakistan Hales reached his final score of 86 and Buttler was unbeaten at 80 We will find out more on 13th November Sunday at the MCG After beating India by 10 wickets on Thursday in Adelaide, England qualified to the final of the Twenty20 World Cup, where they will face Pakistan. In 1992, the English men also faced off against the Men in Green in the World...

16:05 (PST)10 Nov

Advertisement
16:03 (PST)10 Nov

ENG 170/0 (16)

England won by 10 wkts
15:58 (PST)10 Nov

15 overs gone

ENG 156/0

  CRR: 10.4  REQ: 2.6

England need 13 runs in 30 balls
15:55 (PST)10 Nov

ENG 154/0 (14)

  CRR: 11  REQ: 2.5

England need 15 runs in 36 balls
Advertisement
15:49 (PST)10 Nov

Pandya's outburst leads India to 168-6 in their T20 World Cup match against England

In the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final that in Adelaide Hardik Pandya hit 63 runs off 33 balls, which helped India achieve a respectable score of 168-6 against England Virat Kohli scored 50 runs, his fourth fifty of the tournament, and put on vital partnerships, including a fourth-wicket stand with Pandya that was worth 61 runs. Pandya tore through the opposition attack in the last overs of the game. Pandya broke loose with a flurry of boundaries and hammered left-arm...

15:50 (PST)10 Nov

13 overs gone

ENG 140/0

  CRR: 10.77  REQ: 4.14

England need 29 runs in 42 balls
15:45 (PST)10 Nov

ENG 123/0 (12)

  CRR: 10.25  REQ: 5.75

England need 46 runs in 48 balls
Advertisement
15:33 (PST)10 Nov

ENG 96/0 (9.2)

  CRR: 10.29  REQ: 6.84

England need 73 runs in 64 balls
15:26 (PST)10 Nov

ENG 91/0 (8.4)

  CRR: 10.5  REQ: 6.88

England need 78 runs in 68 balls
14:59 (PST)10 Nov

ENG 21/0 (2.1)

  CRR: 9.69  REQ: 8.3

England need 148 runs
Advertisement
14:53 (PST)10 Nov

14:36 (PST)10 Nov

20 Overs gone

IND 168/6

  CRR: 8.4

ENG need 169 off 120 bowls to win and Qualify for the Finals.
14:31 (PST)10 Nov

Advertisement
14:24 (PST)10 Nov

IND 141/4 (18.2)

  CRR: 7.69

14:20 (PST)10 Nov

14:16 (PST)10 Nov

17 Overs gone

IND 121/3

  CRR: 7.12

Advertisement
14:06 (PST)10 Nov

IND 101/3 (15)

  CRR: 6.73

13:48 (PST)10 Nov

13:43 (PST)10 Nov

10 OVERS GONE

IND 62/2

  CRR: 6.2

Advertisement
13:35 (PST)10 Nov

13:26 (PST)10 Nov

IND 38/1 (6)

  CRR: 6.33

13:12 (PST)10 Nov

IND 11/1 (2.4)

  CRR: 4.12

Advertisement
13:10 (PST)10 Nov

12:57 (PST)10 Nov

England chooses to bowl first against India in the second T20 World Cup semifinal

To begin the second T20 World Cup semi-final at Adelaide Oval between England and India, England captain Jos Butler elected to bowl. Pakistan, which advanced to the finals by beating New Zealand, will face the victor of this match. After injuries forced out Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, England called up Phil Salt and Chris Jordan as substitutes. There have been no changes to India's starting lineup. The Playing XI India: Rohit Sharma (c) KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav,...

12:40 (PST)10 Nov

Advertisement
12:20 (PST)10 Nov

India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final

Sporting destiny is unreasonable. We don't know how it works, but decades of evidence prove its existence Pakistan's rise from almost-elimination to title glory is the latest example Today's big-ticket match will determine who joins them. India-Pakistan shouts have become louder since last night, although perceptions may go haywire in this format No side has ever held the ODI and T20 World Cups at the same time, and a win today moves England closer to achieving the feat. Indians, who...

13:37 (PST)08 Nov

Lagaan memes dominate Twitter as India prepares for England semi-final

India will face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Both teams want to make it to the World Cup final, which will be held in Melbourne. Rohit Sharma will lead Team India against Jos Buttler and England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Both teams want to make it to the World Cup final, which will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Even though the semi-final isn't...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story