ENG vs IND Live Score – 2nd Semi-final

ENG vs IND Live Score – India will take on England in the Second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday – 1:30PM at Adelaide.

Match Details:

England vs India, Semi-Final 2, T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Adelaide Cricket Ground

Date & Time: November 10, 01:30 PM IST

Probable Playing XIs for IND vs ENG

India:

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England:

Jos Buttler(c and wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

