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Pakistani businessman Muizz Mirza buys English football club Plymouth Parkway

Kuwaiti-Pakistani businessman Muizz Ahmed Mirza is set to take over English non-league football club Plymouth Parkway FC through his international education company. He plans to help the club reach the English Football League (EFL) within the next 10 years.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Kuwaiti-Pakistani businessman Muizz Ahmed Mirza is set to take over English non-league football club Plymouth Parkway FC through his international education company. He plans to help the club reach the English Football League (EFL) within the next 10 years.

Speaking at a press conference in London alongside Plymouth Parkway FC management, Mirza said heads of terms had been signed with the club, beginning the process for a new ownership and operating structure.

Mirza, who was born in Karachi and is based in Kuwait, told Geo News that he wants to develop Parkway into a professional club while maintaining its existing identity and strong ties with the local community.

“My dream is within the next 10 years to see this club reach the EFL,” Mirza said. He also plans to make Parkway a full-time club within the next 12 to 18 months and invest in its academy, infrastructure and stadium facilities.

Founded in 1988, Plymouth Parkway plays at Bolitho Park and currently competes in the Southern League Premier Division South, the seventh tier of English football. The club is four divisions below its city neighbor, Plymouth Argyle.

Mirza said his organization has supported more than 3,000 international students and has partnerships with more than 600 universities around the world.

He said his plans would combine education and football by giving students opportunities to play competitive football while also learning about the management and commercial operations of a football club.

Mirza stressed that the investment would not come at the expense of Parkway’s history or local identity.

“Plymouth Parkway already has something money cannot create: history, identity, passionate people and a community that cares about its football club,” Mirza said. “My responsibility is not to replace that, but to protect it, build on it and give those people even more reasons to be proud of Parkway.”

Parkway chairman Mark Russell and vice chairman Gez Baggott said the agreement was an important step for the club. They said it could help introduce Parkway to new international audiences while keeping the club closely connected to Plymouth.

Mirza said he was already in talks with the Pakistan Football League (PFL) about potential collaboration.

He said that as Plymouth Parkway develops under his ownership, he would look to create internships, training and other opportunities for young people from Pakistan at the English club.

Mirza also said he wanted the club to provide a pathway, where possible, for the new generation of British-Pakistani footballers. The aim would be to help talented players gain exposure, experience and opportunities within the English football system.

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