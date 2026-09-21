KWCCI Malir district announces new executive committee for 2026–28

The newly elected office bearers took their oaths of office, reaffirming their collective commitment to promoting women’s entrepreneurship.

KARACHI: The Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KWCCI) Malir District formally announced its newly elected Executive Committee leadership for the 2026–2028 term during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at local hotel of Karachi.

Following the district elections conducted on September 5, 2026, at the KWCCI-Malir Office, the General Body and Executive Committee convened to formally establish the new leadership structure.

The AGM featured Member of the National Assembly Shahida Rehmani as the Chief Guest. Guests of honour included Saquib Fayyaz Magoo, Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), and Shuaib Ahmed, Deputy Manager of the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO), who served as the official Election Observer.

The newly elected office bearers took their oaths of office, reaffirming their collective commitment to promoting women’s entrepreneurship, advancing economic empowerment, and advocating for the interests of women-led businesses.

The new leadership comprises President Ms. Nazli Abid Nisar, Senior Vice President Ms. Rafia Maniar and Vice President Ms. Afshan Aman.

The Executive Committee members are Mehreen Mansha, Iqra Asher, Yasmeen Arif, Afzala Shaheen, Erum Nasir, Tasneem Ali, Lubna Anjum, Moona Sohail, and Farhat Sultana.

The incoming leadership outlined a strategic focus on expanding professional opportunities for women entrepreneurs, strengthening business networking, and enhancing advocacy initiatives to promote greater participation of women in Pakistan’s commercial and economic landscape.