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QatarEnergy warns Hormuz crisis could delay LNG expansion trains

Kaabi, who is also Qatar’s minister of state for energy affairs, said the equipment remained unable to reach Qatar because of the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

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QatarEnergy expects the first train of its North Field East (NFE) liquefied natural gas expansion project to begin production in the first half of 2027, but the start-up of additional trains will depend on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the company’s CEO said.

The disruption in the strait, which has effectively closed the key shipping route since the United States and Israel began their war on Iran, has delayed the delivery of equipment needed for Qatar’s LNG expansion, QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said.

Speaking at a special edition of the Qatar Economic Forum in New York, Kaabi, who is also Qatar’s minister of state for energy affairs, said the equipment remained unable to reach Qatar because of the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

Several LNG trains under the NFE expansion are scheduled to begin production in 2027, while the North Field South expansion is expected to start production in 2028, Kaabi said.

Qatar is also dealing with damage caused by attacks on its Ras Laffan export hub, which reduced 17% of the country’s LNG capacity.

Kaabi said two LNG trains were damaged in the attacks and could take up to three years to repair. A gas-to-liquids plant was also damaged, with repairs expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

Despite the damage, Qatar would be able to resume normal gas operations within weeks once the Strait of Hormuz reopens, Kaabi said, adding that QatarEnergy is currently producing very little LNG.

Asked about reports that QatarEnergy was buying LNG from the market, Kaabi said the company was continuing to expand its trading business and expected to become “the largest LNG trader in the world by far” in the near future.

Meanwhile, the second and third trains at the Golden Pass LNG project in Texas, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and Exxon Mobil, are expected to become fully operational in 2027, Kaabi said.

Golden Pass shipped its first LNG cargo in April after beginning production from its first train in March. Once fully operational, the project is expected to produce 18 million metric tons of LNG annually.

Kaabi also dismissed suggestions that pipelines through neighboring countries could provide a practical alternative for Qatar’s LNG exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

While thanking neighboring countries for offering access to their territories, he said Qatar had rejected the option on commercial and technical grounds.

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