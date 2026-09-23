Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.70 PKR
Rs. 392.05/ltr
DIESEL
-3.12 PKR
Rs. 418.96/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir dissolves government before historic vote Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir dissolves government before historic vote Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users

President Erdogan warns of rising Islamophobia around world

Erdogan also questioned the effectiveness of the United Nations and called for reforms to the organization.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NEW YORK: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that hostility toward Islam and Islamophobia were spreading around the world “like an epidemic” as he addressed the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Erdogan also questioned the effectiveness of the United Nations and called for reforms to the organization, saying it was established to maintain international peace and security but was no longer able to fully carry out that mission.

The Turkish president made the Palestinian issue a major focus of his address. He criticized the absence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from the General Assembly for a second consecutive year and said Türkiye would continue to speak at the UN for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

Abbas was denied a US visa for the second consecutive year, according to Reuters.

Erdogan called on countries that have not recognized a Palestinian state to consider doing so and urged the international community to take steps to protect Palestinians and address the situation in Gaza.

He also raised the Kashmir issue, saying disputes in South Asia, including Kashmir, should be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions.

Erdogan further called for reforms to the UN Security Council, arguing that the current structure has weakened the organization's ability to respond effectively to global conflicts.

Recommended

Erdogan Calls Gaza War ‘Darkest Chapter for Humanity’ in UN Address

Erdogan Calls Gaza War ‘Darkest Chapter for Humanity’ in UN Address
Makkah defense pact sends powerful message to Islamic world: Erdogan

Makkah defense pact sends powerful message to Islamic world: Erdogan
Denmark vows to defend Greenland after Trump renews push for U.S. control

Denmark vows to defend Greenland after Trump renews push for U.S. control
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump in Ankara

Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump in Ankara
Trump invites Turkish President to join Gaza Board of Peace

Trump invites Turkish President to join Gaza Board of Peace
Pakistan calls global attention to rising Islamophobia in India

Pakistan calls global attention to rising Islamophobia in India
Erdogan lauds Pakistan’s policy of dialogue, dispute resolution

Erdogan lauds Pakistan’s policy of dialogue, dispute resolution
Pakistan calls on world to combat Islamophobia

Pakistan calls on world to combat Islamophobia
Prime Minister and Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues

Prime Minister and Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues
Pakistan, Turkiye sign 24 MoU, agreements to boost bilateral ties

Pakistan, Turkiye sign 24 MoU, agreements to boost bilateral ties
Turkish President Erdogan set to visit Pakistan for two-day trip tomorrow

Turkish President Erdogan set to visit Pakistan for two-day trip tomorrow
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari

Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari