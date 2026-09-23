Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.70 PKR
Rs. 392.05/ltr
DIESEL
-3.12 PKR
Rs. 418.96/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir dissolves government before historic vote Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir dissolves government before historic vote Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir dissolves government before historic vote

Kiir’s decision ends the transitional power-sharing arrangement established under a 2018 peace agreement.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir dissolves government

JUBA: President Salva Kiir has dissolved South Sudan’s transitional government, removing five vice presidents and disbanding national and state governments. The dramatic move comes just three months before the Dec. 22 elections. The vote will be the country’s first national election since it gained independence in 2011.


The move came hours after Kiir signed amendments to the country’s election law that removed requirements for a permanent constitution and a national census to be completed before elections. The changes are intended to clear legal obstacles that have delayed the vote.


Under the new law, Kiir will remain president during the election period until a newly elected president takes office. He also appointed interim ministers and governors to run the government while election preparations continue.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan but has yet to hold a national election since independence. Elections that were originally expected earlier were postponed, while the country’s transitional period was extended several times.


Kiir’s decision ends the transitional power-sharing arrangement established under a 2018 peace agreement that helped end years of civil war. The agreement brought together Kiir’s government and opposition groups, including forces linked to his longtime political rival, Riek Machar.


Machar, the suspended first vice president and leader of the opposition Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition, has been under house arrest since March 2025. He is facing charges including treason and murder, which he denies.


The latest changes have drawn attention because Kiir will retain executive authority while the country moves toward the December election. Analysts cited by international media have raised concerns about the concentration of power under the new legal arrangements.


Security was also tightened in the capital, Juba, following the announcement. Security forces were reported around government buildings, with checkpoints and road restrictions reported near parts of the government complex.


Kiir also replaced the head of the National Elections Commission last week without publicly giving a reason. The newly appointed election chief, Gabriel Bol Deng Majok, has been tasked with overseeing preparations for the vote.


The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, which oversees implementation of the 2018 peace agreement, described the country as being at a critical turning point.


It said important issues linked to the peace agreement remain unresolved as South Sudan prepares for elections and seeks to end its long-running transitional period.


The election process still faces major challenges, including voter registration, constitutional reforms and other unfinished parts of the peace agreement. Authorities are now working toward the upcoming vote as the country attempts to move from transitional rule to an elected government.

Recommended

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing
Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89
Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel

Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel
Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention

Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention
Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released

Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released