Pakistan to launch first national Diabetes Prevention and Control Programme

The national programme will begin in Islamabad this month, while the mosque-based initiative is expected to be launched in Pakistan in early 2027.





KARACHI: Pakistan is set to launch its first national Diabetes Prevention and Control Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, while a mosque-based diabetes awareness and screening model is being prepared for introduction across the country and all 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), experts said at a scientific conference in Karachi.





The national programme will begin in Islamabad this month, while the mosque-based initiative is expected to be launched in Pakistan in early 2027.





The announcements were made at a one-day scientific conference organised by the Diabetes Association of Pakistan (DAP) to mark World Diabetes Day. Held under the theme “Early Action on Diabetes,” the event brought together diabetes specialists and healthcare professionals from Pakistan and abroad.





DAP Secretary General Professor Dr. Abdul Basit said the national programme had been developed for the first time in the country's history on the prime minister's directions and in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.





He said the programme would be implemented over three to five years, initially focusing on public awareness and early risk assessment through the RAPID Score. Subsequent phases would focus on establishing diabetes prevention, diagnosis and treatment facilities across the country.





Details of the committee formed to oversee the programme would be announced within the next one to two weeks, he added.





Professor Abdul Basit also announced plans to expand a mosque-based diabetes awareness and screening model developed in Bangladesh to Pakistan and the 57 OIC member states. The initiative is being led by diabetes specialist Professor A.K. Azad Khan, with its launch in Pakistan planned for early 2027.





Explaining the Bangladesh model, he said it initially involved 100 mosques, where imams and women from their families were educated about diabetes prevention. Special Friday sermons, developed with the approval of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Al-Azhar University and the imam of Makkah, included one- to two-minute awareness messages.









Research on the initiative showed a reduction of up to 42% in new diabetes cases in targeted areas over one year, Professor Abdul Basit said. Following the reported results, the campaign was expanded to about 300,000 mosques in Bangladesh, reaching an estimated 20 million to 40 million people every Friday.





Speaking at the conference, DAP Vice President Professor Shabeen Naz Masood said approximately one in three Pakistanis was affected by diabetes and stressed the importance of blood glucose screening before and during pregnancy to protect mothers and children.





She said preventive measures should begin when a woman plans to become pregnant, rather than after complications such as heart attacks, kidney failure or hypertension develop.





As gestational diabetes often presents without obvious symptoms, she recommended a three-stage blood glucose screening protocol for pregnant women.





Professor Shabeen Naz Masood cautioned that gestational diabetes should not be dismissed as a temporary condition. Without timely diagnosis and treatment, affected women face an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes within three to four years.





DAP Vice President for Academics Professor M. Zaman Sheikh said Pakistan had become one of the countries worst affected by diabetes, with a reported prevalence rate of 33%.





Describing diabetes as a silent killer, he said the disease could remain undetected for eight to 10 years without noticeable symptoms. Some patients continued to neglect their condition even when their blood glucose levels reached 300, he added.





International Diabetes Federation Vice President Iram Ghafoor highlighted the role of continuous glucose monitoring technology in improving diabetes management and helping people with prediabetes avoid progression to diabetes.











