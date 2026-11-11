UK military leader honors Pakistani troops’ legacy in two world wars

Major General Karl Harris CBE made the remarks while attending an event ahead of Armistice Day.

The covenant commits organizations to ensuring that current and former members of the armed forces

A senior British Army general has praised Pakistani and Muslim soldiers for their contributions to defending Britain during World Wars I and II, highlighting their historical sacrifices and shared military heritage during an Armistice Day event in London.





Major General Karl Harris CBE made the remarks while attending an event ahead of Armistice Day, where he joined British Pakistani businessman Dr. Tariq Sheikh in signing the Armed Forces Covenant, an agreement aimed at supporting military personnel, veterans and their families.





The covenant commits organizations to ensuring that current and former members of the armed forces, along with their families, are not disadvantaged compared with other citizens. Tariq Sheikh signed the agreement on behalf of his company, while Karl Harris represented the Ministry of Defense.





The agreement is expected to create employment opportunities for military personnel, assist veterans transitioning into civilian careers and strengthen recognition of military service within the company.





Addressing attendees, Harris said Remembrance Day and the anniversary of the Armistice serve as reminders of the sacrifices made to protect Britain's freedoms.





He emphasized that the country's military belongs to all its communities, including those with South Asian heritage.





"We celebrate the history and heritage that we all share, whether that's the British Army or people from South Asian heritage," Harris said, recalling that his maternal grandfather served in the Indian Army in Burma during World War II.





Tariq Sheikh also highlighted the historical connections between Pakistan and the British military, pointing to the contributions of soldiers from the region before the 1947 partition of British India.





Born in Gujrat, Pakistan, Tariq Sheikh said his family roots and military heritage strengthened his connection to the armed forces. He also noted that Jhelum, a city in Punjab, had supplied soldiers to the British Indian Army for generations.





He encouraged young British Pakistanis to continue that legacy by joining the British Army, serving in its reserves and encouraging younger generations to participate in its cadet programs.





"The Pakistan Army was born of that same Army in 1947," Sheikh said, describing its regiments, discipline and traditions as part of a shared military inheritance.





He added that copies of the Armed Forces Covenant would be displayed in his company's shops across the country, alongside messages encouraging customers to support and join the armed forces.





The initiative highlights the longstanding military connections between Britain and South Asia while recognizing the contributions of Pakistani communities to the country's armed forces.