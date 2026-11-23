Scientists discover rare genetic eye disease that quietly damages night vision

Researchers found that the genetic change causes an abnormal buildup of material between cells in the eye.

Rod cells are light-sensitive cells in the retina that help people see in low-light conditions

A newly identified genetic eye disease may quietly steal people's night and peripheral vision for years without affecting their central sight, prompting researchers to highlight an unusual difficulty adjusting to darkness as an early warning sign of potentially irreversible retinal damage.





An international team of researchers, including scientists from the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, has identified a rare genetic condition that gradually damages the outer regions of the retina, making it harder for affected individuals to see in dim light and detect objects outside their direct line of sight.





The condition, known as EFEMP1-associated late-onset retinal degeneration (L-ORD), is linked to a genetic variant called p.Arg140Trp in the EFEMP1 gene.





Researchers found that the genetic change causes an abnormal buildup of material between cells in the eye, affecting how the retina functions.





Unlike another previously recognized disorder associated with the same gene, which primarily damages central vision, the newly identified condition affects peripheral vision and night vision.





As a result, people may maintain normal central eyesight for years without realizing that their vision is gradually deteriorating. The research, published in JAMA Ophthalmology, examined three unrelated families from different countries carrying the same genetic variant.





Researchers compared their symptoms with those of another family carrying a different EFEMP1 variant associated with central vision loss.





The investigation began in 1998, when doctors documented an unusual pattern of vision loss in a U.S. family. Further genetic testing and international collaboration eventually helped researchers connect similar symptoms in families across Europe.





One of the most important findings was that affected individuals experienced unusually slow recovery of their rod cells after moving from bright surroundings into darkness.





Rod cells are light-sensitive cells in the retina that help people see in low-light conditions. When these cells take longer than normal to adjust, everyday activities such as walking in poorly lit areas or seeing clearly at dusk can become difficult.





According to researchers, this abnormal response could help doctors identify the disease before visible damage appears in the retina.





"We can detect a major abnormality in the way rod photoreceptors recover in darkness with retinas that still look structurally intact," said Artur V. Cideciyan, an ophthalmology researcher and co-director of the Center for Hereditary Retinal Degenerations.





"This gives us a functional marker of disease at a stage when photoreceptor cells have not yet been lost," he added.

The discovery could improve early diagnosis by encouraging specialists to examine how the eyes respond to changes in lighting rather than relying only on visible retinal damage.





Researchers have not yet established how common the condition is or how many people carry the genetic variant. Further studies involving larger populations will be needed to determine its prevalence and understand how the disease progresses.





Although no established cure or specific treatment was reported in the study, identifying the condition at an early stage could help specialists monitor changes in vision and explore possible treatment approaches before significant retinal damage occurs.





The findings may also provide valuable information about age-related vision problems, including age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss among older adults.





Tomas S. Aleman, a professor of ophthalmology and co-director of the Center for Hereditary Retinal Degenerations, said studying rare inherited eye diseases could help scientists understand more common retinal conditions.





"Lessons learned from these infrequent, late-onset genetic eye diseases offer glimpses at possible mechanisms of disease for much more frequent retinal problems," Aleman said.





The researchers said understanding how different genetic changes within the same gene can cause distinct patterns of vision loss could help improve the diagnosis and future management of inherited retinal diseases.