FBR proposes extending income tax rules from YouTube to all social media platforms

Draft notifications would replace platform-specific reference with broader term; stakeholders given seven days to submit feedback

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has proposed expanding the scope of income tax rules from YouTube to all social media platforms, potentially bringing a wider range of online content creators and digital platforms within the existing tax framework.





The FBR has drafted notifications proposing amendments to the Income Tax Rules, 2002, replacing the word "YouTube" with "social media platforms" in two separate provisions dealing with income tax.





Under the first proposed amendment, the FBR seeks to revise clause (d) of sub-rule (1) of rule 13ZP in Chapter IIA of the Income Tax Rules, 2002. The amendment is being proposed under section 99C, read with sub-section (1) of section 237 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.





The second draft notification proposes a similar change in clause (d) of sub-rule (1) of rule 19R in Chapter VA of the Income Tax Rules, 2002. This amendment is proposed under section 99C, read with clause (b) of sub-section (3B) of section 101 and sub-section (1) of section 237 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.





By replacing the platform-specific reference to YouTube with the broader term "social media platforms," the proposed changes could extend the relevant provisions beyond YouTube to other social media services.





The FBR has invited objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected by the proposed amendments. Stakeholders have been given seven days from publication of the draft notifications in the official Gazette to submit their feedback for consideration by the board.





The notifications state that objections and suggestions received within the prescribed period will be considered by the FBR before proceeding further.





The proposed amendments remain at the draft stage and do not, by themselves, establish that the changes have been finalized or brought into force.