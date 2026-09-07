Dubai launches ‘Click and Travel’ to speed up airport checks

Dubai has launched a new biometric immigration system that can reduce passenger processing times to as little as 12 seconds, as part of efforts to automate border controls and ease congestion at one of the world’s busiest airports.

Dubai has launched a new biometric immigration system that can reduce passenger processing times to as little as 12 seconds, as part of efforts to automate border controls and ease congestion at one of the world’s busiest airports.

The “Click and Travel” service uses facial recognition, electronic passport scanning and automated checks to verify travelers’ identities. More than 31,000 passengers were processed during the system’s pilot phase.

The system was tested from May through August and processed 31,373 passengers before its official launch Sept. 7.

Under the new system, passengers can have their identities verified through facial recognition while their electronic passports are scanned automatically. The technology reduces the need for traditional immigration procedures at counters.

According to Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, the service is being introduced at different terminals of Dubai International Airport. It is available to UAE citizens and residents, Gulf nationals and visitors.

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of GDRFA Dubai, announced the launch during a press briefing at Dubai International Airport.

The system combines facial recognition, biometric technology and automated checks to verify travelers’ identities before completing the immigration process.