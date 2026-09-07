CDA plantation drive continues to make Islamabad more greener, beautiful and environment friendly capital

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), through its Environment Wing, is continuing its plantation drive across Islamabad with full momentum to further enhance the capital’s green character, more beautiful major roads and avenues, improve environmental quality, and promote a healthier and more sustainable urban environment.

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), through its Environment Wing, is continuing its plantation drive across Islamabad with full momentum to further enhance the capital’s green character, more beautiful major roads and avenues, improve environmental quality, and promote a healthier and more sustainable urban environment.

As part of the ongoing plantation campaign, the CDA Environment Wing has planted Sapium trees along 7th Avenue, in Islamabad to further strengthening the city’s green landscape and adding to the natural beauty of one of Islamabad’s important road corridors.

The plantation of trees along major avenues is part of CDA’s broader efforts to enhance Islamabad’s urban environment through systematic plantation, landscape improvement and expansion of green cover. The initiative aims not only to beautify the city but also to contribute towards a cleaner, healthier and more environment-friendly capital.

The Environment Wing CDA is undertaking plantation activities at carefully identified locations while ensuring appropriate landscaping and maintenance measures. The selection of suitable tree species is intended to strengthen Islamabad’s existing green belt system and create an attractive and sustainable landscape along roads, medians, green areas and other public spaces.

Trees play a vital role in improving the quality of urban life. Increased green cover helps absorb carbon dioxide, filter pollutants, provide shade, reduce the impact of urban heat, support biodiversity and contribute to a healthier atmosphere. A well maintained green landscape also enhances the visual appeal of the city and provides citizens with a more pleasant and refreshing environment.

The CDA Environment Wing is therefore continuing plantation activities as a sustained and long term initiative rather than treating plantation as a seasonal exercise. Along with new plantation, emphasis is also being placed on the protection, upkeep and maintenance of existing green areas so that the benefits of the plantation drive can be sustained over the years.

The ongoing plantation drive reflects CDA’s continued commitment to preserving Islamabad’s unique identity as a green, planned and beautiful capital city. The CDA is working to further strengthen the capital’s environmental character through coordinated efforts involving plantation, landscaping, horticultural development, maintenance of green belts and improvement of public spaces.

The initiative also carries an important message for citizens regarding collective responsibility for environmental protection. Citizens are encouraged to support plantation activities, protect newly planted trees and play their part in keeping Islamabad clean, green and environmentally sustainable.

The CDA Environment Wing will continue plantation and landscaping activities at different locations across the city in line with its broader vision of developing a greener, cleaner, more beautiful and sustainable Islamabad.

Green Islamabad • Beautiful Islamabad • Sustainable Islamabad