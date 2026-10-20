Christina Applegate opens up about confusing medical revelation

Applegate shared the unexpected news during her return to the MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow actress.

LOS ANGELES: Actress Christina Applegate has revealed that doctors recently told her she does not have multiple sclerosis (MS), despite being diagnosed with the condition in 2021. However, the 54-year-old star says her debilitating symptoms have not improved and doctors are investigating the cause of her ongoing health problems.





Applegate shared the unexpected news during her return to the MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The pair released two episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in which Applegate discussed the medical revelation and its emotional impact.





“She came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,’” Applegate recalled through tears.





The Dead to Me actress said the news did not bring the relief others might have expected. Instead, it left her confused about what had caused her health problems over the past five years.





Applegate stressed that the change in diagnosis had not improved her physical condition and that she still needed a wheelchair to attend medical appointments.





“You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I’m better,” she told Sigler. “I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse.”





She said she was effectively back at square one as doctors worked to determine the cause of her symptoms.





In a subsequent episode, Applegate described experiencing deep depression while processing the news. She also spoke about feeling uncertain about her place in the multiple sclerosis community, where she had spent years sharing her experiences and supporting others living with the condition.





The actress said she felt as though she had let people down after becoming a prominent voice for people affected by MS. The diagnosis had provided an explanation for her daily struggles, making the possibility that it was incorrect particularly difficult to process.





“I had a reason. I had a f---ing reason as to why my day sucked every day,” she said. “And now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and it’s very confusing for me.”





Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021 and has since spoken openly about her health challenges through interviews, social media and her podcast. She and Sigler launched MeSsy to discuss their experiences living with the condition and the physical and emotional challenges associated with their diagnoses.





The co-hosts announced a temporary break from the podcast on March 31, 2026. Applegate was subsequently reported to have been hospitalized in Los Angeles in late March, remaining under medical care for several months. Her representative declined to discuss the details of her treatment at the time, citing her long history of complicated medical conditions.





In April, Applegate thanked fans for their support and said she was focusing on her health. She returned home in August following her lengthy hospital stay, according to reports.





Despite the latest medical revelation, the cause of Applegate’s symptoms remains unclear. She described her situation as “the same game with a different name,” reflecting the uncertainty surrounding her condition and the further investigations ahead.





Applegate is known for her roles in Married... with Children, Anchorman and Dead to Me. Her latest podcast appearance marks a new chapter in her health journey as she works with doctors to understand the symptoms that have affected her since 2021.