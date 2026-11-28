Hamas leader's son survives Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Izzeldeen al-Hayya escapes an airstrike in Gaza as separate Israeli attacks kill Palestinians across the territory.

The youngest surviving son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya survived an Israeli airstrike in Gaza early Friday, according to a senior Hamas official, as Israeli attacks continued across the Palestinian territory despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025.





Izzeldeen al-Hayya and his family escaped the strike, which targeted a residential apartment in the Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City, Hamas official Basem Naim told Reuters. Several people, including Izzeldeen's daughter-in-law, were wounded, but no fatalities were reported in the attack.





A Gaza security source also confirmed to AFP that Izzeldeen and his family survived. The Israeli military told AFP it was looking into the incident but did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.





Naim described Izzeldeen, born in 1997, as his father's last surviving son, saying four of Khalil al-Hayya's other sons had been killed in Israeli attacks. The family of another deceased son also survived Friday's strike, he added.





Hamas accused Israel of targeting the apartment following threats by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz against al-Hayya. The group said the attack was an attempt to undermine the ceasefire agreement and held Israel responsible for the consequences of its continued military operations.





Izzeldeen is the twin brother of Hamam Khalil al-Hayya, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar in September 2025. Khalil al-Hayya, who was named Hamas' overall leader in July, also narrowly escaped that attack.





On Thursday, al-Hayya warned of possible retaliation after Israeli attacks killed at least 10 people in Gaza.





Separately, Israeli strikes and gunfire killed several Palestinians across Gaza on Friday, according to medical officials and the territory's Civil Defense agency.

In Rafah, an Israeli strike killed three Palestinians and wounded two, medical sources told Reuters. The Israeli military said it had targeted three militants in the area.





In Gaza City, two Palestinians working as security guards at an office of the international medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) were also killed. MSF confirmed that the men were watchmen at its facility and called for accountability, saying their deaths brought the number of its workers killed in Gaza to 17.





The Israeli military acknowledged that the men worked for MSF but described them as Hamas militants posing as humanitarian workers.





Gaza's Civil Defense agency also reported deaths in separate incidents near Jabalia refugee camp and Al-Shifa Hospital, as well as from Israeli gunfire in Rafah. The Israeli military said it was checking some of the incidents and stated that a strike near Al-Shifa had caused no damage to the hospital or disrupted medical activities.





The latest violence comes despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025 under a plan backed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating the agreement, which has failed to end the attacks or secure Hamas' disarmament.





More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, according to Palestinian figures. An AFP tally based on Gaza Health Ministry data puts the death toll above 1,650. The Israeli military has reported seven soldiers and one civilian contractor killed during the same period.





Israeli forces currently control around two-thirds of Gaza, while Hamas retains control of a narrow strip along the territory's coast.





Israel's military campaign in Gaza began after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed about 1,200 people and saw more than 250 others taken hostage. The subsequent offensive has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, according to figures cited in the reports, displaced much of the population and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.





Israel has rejected accusations of genocide, saying its military operation was launched in self-defense following the October 2023 attack.