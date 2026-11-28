SBP injects Rs 651.8 billion to support banking liquidity

The central bank injects Rs 651.8 billion through conventional and Shariah-compliant operations with seven-day and 14-day tenors.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 651.8 billion into the banking system on Friday through conventional and Shariah-compliant open market operations (OMOs) to maintain liquidity in the financial market.





The operation, conducted on Nov. 27, involved seven-day and 14-day tenors. Of the total amount, Rs375.9 billion was injected through reverse repo purchases, while Rs275.9 billion was provided through Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based operations.





Under the conventional reverse repo operation, the SBP received eight bids worth a combined Rs 970.7 billion for the 14-day tenor, with offered rates of return ranging from 12.06% to 12.09%.





The central bank accepted Rs360 billion through seven bids at a rate of return of 12.07%. Of the Rs 751 billion offered at that rate, Rs290 billion was accepted on a pro rata basis.





For the seven-day tenor, the SBP received three bids totaling Rs15.9 billion, with rates ranging from 12.04% to 12.07%. It accepted all three bids at 12.04%.





Under the Shariah-compliant Mudarabah operation on, the central bank received four bids worth Rs 93.9 billion for the seven-day tenor, with rates ranging from 12.06% to 12.07%. It accepted all four bids at 12.06%.





For the 14-day tenor, the SBP received six bids totaling Rs257.8 billion, with offered rates ranging from 12.06% to 12.07%. It accepted Rs182 billion at a rate of return of 12.06%.





Of the Rs 255.8 billion offered at that rate, Rs 180 billion was accepted on a pro rata basis.