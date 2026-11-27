German Airline eyes two Pakistani cities for direct flights

PCAA approves USC GmbH’s designation, clearing a key regulatory hurdle for planned flights to two major Pakistani cities.

Pakistan’s aviation sector is set to welcome another foreign carrier as German airline USC GmbH moves closer to launching direct flights to the country following approval from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).





The approval marks a key regulatory step toward establishing air services between Germany and Pakistan. The airline plans to operate flights to two major Pakistani cities, although it has not yet announced the destinations or launch schedule.





The arrival of the German carrier could increase competition in Pakistan’s aviation market and expand travel options for passengers flying between the two countries. It may also strengthen air connectivity and support tourism and business travel.





Beyond passenger services, the airline’s entry could open up opportunities in Pakistan’s aviation industry, particularly in aircraft leasing, ground handling and local recruitment.





According to the airline’s management, it will complete the remaining operational approval requirements before launching regular flight services.