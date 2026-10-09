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Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello departs after decade at helm

During his tenure, Vaccarello played a key role in strengthening the brand's identity and influence across fashion and culture, the company said.

Web Desk October 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PARIS: Saint Laurent announced the departure of creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who has led the French fashion house since 2016.


During his tenure, Vaccarello played a key role in strengthening the brand's identity and influence across fashion and culture, the company said.


Luca de Meo, CEO of parent company Kering, expressed gratitude for Vaccarello's contribution over the past ten years.


"Through his creative vision and exacting standards, he has contributed to strengthening the enduring influence of one of France's greatest couture Houses, as we embark on a new chapter in its history," de Meo said.


Cedric Charbit, president and CEO of Saint Laurent, praised Vaccarello's leadership, saying he elevated the house "to the forefront of desirability and image, while accomplishing exceptional work both creatively and through his cultural impact."


Saint Laurent said it will announce new creative leadership soon.


The house was founded in 1961 by Yves Saint Laurent and is known for revolutionary designs including the first luxury ready-to-wear line, Saint Laurent Rive Gauche, launched in 1966. It operates more than 300 stores worldwide.


Kering, a global luxury group headquartered in Paris, employs 44,000 people and reported revenue of €14.7 billion in 2025. Its brands include Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Boucheron.

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