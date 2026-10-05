Darya Shipilova’s death puts three Central Asian nations on plague alert

Nearly 200 people who may have had contact with Shipilova have been placed under medical observation.

MOSCOW: Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have tightened health checks along their borders with Russia after the death of a laboratory worker in Siberia raised fears of a possible pneumonic plague outbreak, prompting quarantines and medical monitoring as Russian officials investigate the case.





The concerns began after Darya Shipilova, a 28-year-old laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, died after smashing a vial of plague bacteria and had "pneumonia of unknown etiology."

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

Russian health authorities have said she died from pneumonia of unknown origin and have not confirmed that she had plague. The case has nevertheless triggered precautionary measures in Russia and neighboring countries.





Nearly 200 people who may have had contact with Shipilova have been placed under medical observation, while several medical facilities in the Irkutsk area have been placed under quarantine.





More than 60 employees at the anti-plague institute have also reportedly remained isolated inside the facility. Kyrgyzstan was among the first countries to strengthen its border controls.





Its health authorities ordered increased sanitary and epidemiological checks at border crossings, including inspections of people, vehicles and cargo entering the country. Officials said the measures were designed to prevent the arrival and spread of dangerous infectious diseases.





Uzbekistan also announced preventive steps aimed at stopping the possible entry and spread of highly dangerous infections. Kazakhstan, meanwhile, increased sanitary and quarantine monitoring along its border with Russia while following developments in the Irkutsk region.





The situation has also drawn attention in the United States. U.S. officials said the administration is aware of the reports and is monitoring developments, while emphasizing that the situation does not currently warrant public alarm.





The growing concern comes amid conflicting reports about Shipilova's illness. Some media reports have claimed she may have been exposed to the bacteria that causes plague during laboratory work.





For now, authorities across the region are taking a cautious approach. Border screenings, quarantines and medical surveillance are being used as preventive measures while officials work to determine the exact cause of Shipilova's death.