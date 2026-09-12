CM Bugti backs creation of new provinces on administrative grounds

Bugti said any new provinces should be created on administrative rather than ethnic or linguistic grounds.

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has backed the creation of new provinces on administrative grounds, saying it was not possible to govern the entire province effectively from Quetta.

Speaking to senior journalists via video link, Bugti said any new provinces should be created on administrative rather than ethnic or linguistic grounds.

He said security forces were performing their duties under difficult circumstances in Balochistan and state institutions were working in coordination in the fight against terrorism.

“There will be no talks with those who take up arms against the state,” Bugti said.

He described terrorism as a problem for the entire country rather than a single province and called for a coordinated national effort to eliminate it.

Bugti said the fight against terrorism would continue until the last militant was eliminated, adding that the civilian and military leadership was united and had no ambiguity over the issue.

The chief minister said he was unaware of any agreement under which the Balochistan government would change after two and a half years, adding that any decision about a change in government rested with the political leadership.

“I will continue serving the people as long as I hold office,” he said.

Bugti claimed corruption had declined in Balochistan compared with the past and said steps were being taken to ensure merit in educational institutions and other government departments.

He also said development projects in the province had been completed in record time compared with previous years.

Bugti said about 1.1 million Afghan refugees and other foreign nationals had been repatriated from Balochistan.

He said the issue of missing persons was sometimes presented without the proper context.