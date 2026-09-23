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Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users

Britain launches military space squadron to defend satellites

New Royal Air Force unit will use electronic warfare to counter threats as nations race for military space capabilities

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: Britain announced Wednesday it will launch a new military space squadron tasked with defending the country's satellites, the latest move as nations rush to bolster military space capabilities.


The new Royal Air Force squadron will protect critical satellites used for communications and to warn of incoming missile attacks, the Ministry of Defence said.


Officials described the unit, to be known as No. III Space Effects Squadron, as the country's first dedicated to "disrupting, degrading, and denying enemy activity targeting British interests in space."


The ministry noted the U.K. launched two squadrons in 2023 that "watch and warn" of space threats, while the new unit will "act against those threats, using advanced technology, including electronic warfare."


Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth will formally unveil the squadron Wednesday at a two-day U.K. Space Power Conference starting in London, where Defence Secretary Wes Streeting will also warn that Britain must "keep pace in the new space race."


The announcement comes just over a week after the United States confirmed for the first time that it has arms deployed in orbit above the Earth.


That prompted China to warn against turning outer space into a "battlefield" and Russia to caution it must be "free from any weapon," amid fears of an arms race in space.


The developments are being driven by rapid technological advancements but lack a comprehensive legal framework.


Last year, the head of U.K. Space Command, Maj. Gen. Paul Tedman, warned he was "really worried" by Russia's attempts to jam British military satellites on a regular basis.


He noted at the time that the U.K. was operating six dedicated military satellites for communications and surveillance, which were equipped with counter-jamming technology.

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