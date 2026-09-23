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PIA plans direct flights to Maldives once new aircraft join fleet

The launch of direct flights between Pakistan and Maldives will further strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines plans to launch direct flights to the Maldives once new aircraft are added to its fleet, the airline's chief executive said Wednesday, as the two countries seek to boost tourism, trade and people-to-people links.


PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat made the remarks during a meeting with a high-level Maldivian delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly Abdul Raheem Abdulla at the airline's head office, according to a PIA statement.


"Direct flights to Maldives will be started as soon as aircraft are added to PIA's fleet," Hayat said, according to the statement.


The delegation is visiting Pakistan as a state guest and includes the Maldivian high commissioner, second secretary, deputy leader and other senior officials.


During the meeting, the two sides discussed the launch of direct flight operations between Pakistan and the Maldives, with the move expected to support tourism, trade and greater people-to-people contacts, PIA said.


Abdulla said improved air connectivity would lead to significant progress in mutual trade, tourism and public contacts between the two countries.


"The launch of direct flights between Pakistan and Maldives will further strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries," Abdulla said.


PIA has been working to expand and modernize its fleet.


Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb discussed PIA's fleet modernization with Boeing Global President Dr. Brendan Nelson.


During the meeting, the finance minister welcomed Boeing's confirmation that a revised proposal for the acquisition of new aircraft would be shared with PIA, while options for earlier delivery slots and interim leasing arrangements would also be explored.


Aurangzeb outlined PIA's privatization and plans to outsource the management of major airports.


He appreciated Boeing's support for aviation-safety capacity, regulatory engagement and the restoration of direct flights to the United States, while underscoring Pakistan's strong long-term aviation growth potential.

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