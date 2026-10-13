Rehman Baba Express derail near Multan, killing at least 4 and injuring dozens

President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif call for swift rescue operations and a transparent investigation as Pakistan grapples with a string of railway accidents this year.













MULTAN: At least four passengers were killed and dozens more injured Tuesday when 14 coaches of the Rehman Baba Express derailed near Sher Shah railway station in Multan, officials said.





The train was traveling from Karachi to Peshawar and carrying nearly 1,000 passengers at the time of the accident, according to Rescue 1122.





A Pakistan Railways information officer said initial reports put the number of injured at 30. Rescue 1122 reported 53 victims, including four fatalities and 49 injured. Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad told Business Recorder that 22 of the injured had minor injuries, while 27 were shifted to medical facilities. The deceased included three women and one man.





Rescue services received the emergency call at 5:21 a.m. and deployed 11 ambulances, three fire vehicles and two rescue vehicles, with 70 rescuers taking part in the operation, according to Rescue 1122. A relief train and a medical van from Multan were dispatched to the site, and Multan divisional authorities and Rescue 1122 teams were conducting rescue operations.





President Asif Ali Zardari expressed concern over the derailment, extended condolences to the families of passengers who died and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He directed authorities to ensure immediate assistance and all possible facilities for affected passengers and called for a transparent investigation into the cause.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the derailment and expressed sorrow over the injuries. He directed authorities to expedite rescue and relief operations and ensure the injured receive immediate and the best possible medical treatment.





Pakistan has experienced several train accidents this year, raising broader concerns about railway safety. Pakistan Railways reported 35 train accidents in the first six months of 2026, though the overall trend showed a decline.





In March, a Lahore-bound Shalimar Express collided with a goods train near Lakha Road Railway Station in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze district, killing one person and injuring 13. The collision was attributed to the interlocking system being set for a loop line where a goods train was parked, combined with a malfunctioning brake and a red signal. An internal inspection afterward found that nearly 60% of the Shalimar Express's coaches were operating without functional brakes, with 10 of 18 coaches having serious defects, including nine with non-functional brake cylinders.





Also in March, multiple bogies of the Tezgam Express, traveling from Rawalpindi to Karachi, derailed near Adam Wahan station in Lodhran. Four bogies overturned and several others derailed, injuring 25 passengers. The exact cause was not immediately determined.





A bogie of the Shalimar Express derailed at Khanewal Junction in July while en route from Lahore to Karachi. No casualties or damage were reported, and train services resumed after repairs.





The Senate Standing Committee on Railways raised concerns in February 2026 about frequent train accidents and inadequate security measures.

The committee noted that disciplinary action had largely focused on train drivers, with senior officers rarely held accountable, and directed the Ministry of Railways to ensure all responsible officials are proceeded against. The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways also sought a detailed report on financial losses from accidents and delays in infrastructure restructuring and safety reforms.