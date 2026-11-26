Will Ferrell's Netflix comedy fails to score a second season

High production costs, declining viewership and mixed reviews reportedly contributed to the show's uncertain future.

LOS ANGELES: It started with a promising run on Netflix, but Will Ferrell's golf comedy The Hawk could not keep audiences hooked. The streaming platform has cancelled the series after just one season, ending its run four months after its July 16 premiere.





The 10-episode comedy initially made a strong impression, ranking No. 3 on Netflix's English-language TV chart with 4.8 million views and 24.7 million hours watched in its first week.





Its momentum continued in the second week, when it climbed to No. 2 with 6.2 million views and 32 million hours watched. However, the success proved short-lived. Viewership plunged 62% in the third week to 2.3 million views and 12.1 million hours, pushing the series down to eighth place before it dropped out of the global Top 10.





The sharp decline in viewership reportedly made the show's future difficult to justify, particularly given its production expenses.





According to industry reports, each episode carried an estimated budget of $5 million to $7 million, while Ferrell was reportedly paid a seven-figure fee per episode.

The series also struggled to win over critics, receiving a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience reviews were more favorable, with the show earning a 65% score.





Ferrell starred as Lonnie Hawkins, a golfer trying to reclaim his place in the sport. The first season ended with a major turning point: Lonnie missed a decisive putt, allowing his son, Lance, to secure victory. Lonnie was then named captain of the next Ryder Cup, setting up a possible storyline for a second season.





However, Netflix's decision to cancel the comedy means viewers will not see that storyline continue on the platform.





The cast also included Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson and Chris Parnell. Ferrell co-created the series with his longtime collaborator Harper Steele and Chris Henchy.





The cancellation came shortly after Steele appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she described the series as "short-lived" roughly two weeks before the decision became public.