Batter suffers shocking dismissal under WBBL's new 'free ball' rule

Sarah Glenn hit the batter's unguarded stumps after Dottin missed the 75-second deadline under the competition's new rule.

MELBOURNE: Deandra Dottin suffered a rare dismissal in the Women's Big Bash League on Wednesday after Brisbane Heat's Sarah Glenn hit her unguarded stumps before she could face a delivery.





The incident occurred during Melbourne Renegades' chase of 138 in St Kilda. At 97-4, Dottin walked out to bat but was still adjusting her equipment when the 75-second countdown expired.





Glenn bowled the opening delivery before the 35-year-old had taken her position, sending the ball into the stumps. Dottin could only watch as the Brisbane players celebrated.





Under the WBBL's newly introduced timed-out provision, an incoming batter must be ready to face the first delivery within 75 seconds of a dismissal. If the deadline passes, the bowler can attempt to hit the stumps with the opening delivery.





Molineux reacts to unusual dismissal





Renegades captain Sophie Molineux said she had never witnessed such an incident in cricket and praised Glenn for taking advantage of the opportunity.

"It was something I had never seen before in cricket," Molineux said during the post-match presentation.





She admitted that her team could have called Dottin to the crease earlier to give her more time to prepare.





"Hats off to Glenny to execute that. Probably if we have our time again, I think we made the call a little bit late for Dee to pad up and get out there, but good learnings for us," she said.





"I don't think we'll see another one for 10 years."





Despite the unusual setback, the Renegades secured a three-wicket victory in a match that went down to the final ball.

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Dismissal recalls Angelo Mathews' World Cup incident





The incident brought back memories of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, who became the first international cricketer to be dismissed timed out during the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh.





Mathews was given out before facing a delivery after a delay involving his broken helmet chinstrap. He challenged the decision, arguing that he needed a replacement helmet for safety reasons.





However, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock said the batter had already exceeded the permitted two-minute time limit before the helmet issue arose.