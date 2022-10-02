Pakistan vs England 7th T20 live score updates

Pakistan vs England 7th T20 live scores & wickets updates

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in series deciding seventh T20I here at Gaddadi Stadium today.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley