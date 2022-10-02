Pakistan vs England 7th T20 live score updates

Advertisement
Edition: English
Articles
Pakistan vs England 7th T20 live scores & wickets updates

 Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in series deciding seventh T20I here at Gaddadi Stadium today.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley

23:56 (PST)03 Oct

23:02 (PST)03 Oct

00:11 (PST)03 Oct

23:39 (PST)02 Oct

England wins the nail-biting match & series after 17 years

Dawid Malan and the bowlers led England to a series victory over Pakistan. Phil Salt had to leave the game after just 20 runs. While Alex Hales hit three home runs. Dawid Malan and the bowlers led England to a series victory over Pakistan, in the grand finale of the seven-match T20I series, played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. The English team took advantage of this decision and set...

21:36 (PST)02 Oct

PAK vs ENG: England set a huge target of 210 in 7th T20 match

Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, and Haris Rauf, a bowler, have been added. Khushdil Shah is in place of Haider Ali, who was hospitalized during the previous game. Aamer Jamal has been replaced in the lineup by pacer Mohammad Hasnain. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in the seventh and final Twenty20 international of the series. Four changes have been made to Pakistan's starting lineup for the match. Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, and Haris Rauf, a...

21:20 (PST)02 Oct

21:12 (PST)02 Oct

20:28 (PST)02 Oct

20:27 (PST)02 Oct

20:27 (PST)02 Oct

20:26 (PST)02 Oct

19:21 (PST)02 Oct

19:17 (PST)02 Oct

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first

Pakistan and England level series 3-3. Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf included in squad. Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in series deciding seventh T20I here at Gaddadi Stadium today. Playing XIs Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid,...

19:07 (PST)02 Oct

Javed Miandad says PCB should ask Babar about captaincy issues

Javed Miandad says the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should look into whether or not. Babar Azam's batting is suffering as a result of his captaincy, the batsman was selected. As the national team's Twenty20 captain prior to the 2019 Australia series. Javed Miandad, the legendary Pakistani batsman lauded Babar Azam's leadership during the current seven-match T20I series against England. But he thinks the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should look into whether or not his batting is suffering as a result...

19:07 (PST)02 Oct

18:17 (PST)02 Oct

18:13 (PST)02 Oct

PAK vs ENG: Ramiz Raja says to have faith in Green Team

Ramiz Raja urges Pakistan cricket fans to have faith in and support Green Team. Ramiz stressed that losing is not an option for Pakistan as they look to seal series. The two teams meet in a thriller at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Ramiz Raja, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has asked cricket fans to have faith in and support the Men in Green. As the seven-match home T20 series against England approaches its conclusion. In a chat, Ramiz...

17:41 (PST)02 Oct

PAK vs ENG: Nail biting day as Pakistan aiming to secure the series

The decider will be an adrenaline-pumping decider at the Gaddafi Stadium. Both teams will want to win the toss, which is scheduled for 7:00pm local time. Pakistan will attempt to overcome the rampaging England team and win the home T20I series in an adrenaline-pumping decider at Gaddafi Stadium. The match will start today at 7:30 p.m. The last game will undoubtedly be a drama, as the series hangs on a knife's edge, with both teams having three wins each. Due...

17:15 (PST)02 Oct

PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes excited for today's final match

Pakistan & England level series 3-3. Bens Stokes excited for today's match. Phil Salt won the 6th T20 match for England. Ben Stokes, England's Test captain, is looking forward to the series-deciding T20I between Pakistan and England today at Gaddafi Stadium. After defeating Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth T20I on Friday to tie the series at 3-3, the touring party will face the Men in Green in the series finale today at 07:30 PM (PST). Meanwhile, all-rounder Ben...

17:12 (PST)02 Oct

17:08 (PST)02 Oct

17:08 (PST)02 Oct

17:06 (PST)02 Oct

17:06 (PST)02 Oct

