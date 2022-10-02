Pakistan vs England 7th T20 live score updates

Pakistan vs England 7th T20 live scores & wickets updates
Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in series deciding seventh T20I here at Gaddadi Stadium today.
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley
Congratulations @englandcricket 🏆
It has been a pleasure hosting you for a highly entertaining T20I series.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/EHqzyuhMdy
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
England win the series 4️⃣-3️⃣ 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/JRqlxulwmG
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
Lahore fans 💚#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/ywtbLOX5PQ
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
England wins the nail-biting match & series after 17 years
Dawid Malan and the bowlers led England to a series victory over Pakistan. Phil Salt had to leave the game after just 20 runs. While Alex Hales hit three home runs. Dawid Malan and the bowlers led England to a series victory over Pakistan, in the grand finale of the seven-match T20I series, played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. The English team took advantage of this decision and set...
PAK vs ENG: England set a huge target of 210 in 7th T20 match
Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, and Haris Rauf, a bowler, have been added. Khushdil Shah is in place of Haider Ali, who was hospitalized during the previous game. Aamer Jamal has been replaced in the lineup by pacer Mohammad Hasnain. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in the seventh and final Twenty20 international of the series. Four changes have been made to Pakistan's starting lineup for the match. Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, and Haris Rauf, a...
We’ve been set a target of 210 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/YvpeDVKlfl
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
Thank you England and Pakistan players for the encouragement of future stars around the world 🙌#PJL #Next11 https://t.co/YtJQEy62Aw
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
England are 102-3 at the halfway stage of the innings.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/AMFIUZwuo2
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
England are 57-2 at the end of the Powerplay.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/fs6G4D8LCw
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
Two wickets in the over!
Phil Salt is caught short of the crease 🎯#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/FTprEhtdr7
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
.@MHasnainPak provides the breakthrough! ⚡#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/mqBHkJ4Zbq
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
4️⃣ changes to our playing XI for the final match of the series 👇#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/Oj00qJrXhE
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first
Pakistan and England level series 3-3. Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf included in squad. Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in series deciding seventh T20I here at Gaddadi Stadium today. Playing XIs Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid,...
Javed Miandad says PCB should ask Babar about captaincy issues
Javed Miandad says the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should look into whether or not. Babar Azam's batting is suffering as a result of his captaincy, the batsman was selected. As the national team's Twenty20 captain prior to the 2019 Australia series. Javed Miandad, the legendary Pakistani batsman lauded Babar Azam's leadership during the current seven-match T20I series against England. But he thinks the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should look into whether or not his batting is suffering as a result...
🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨
Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/8ACvvDNTL1
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
A chance to meet your heroes 🤩@ThePJLofficial stars interact with 🏴 and 🇵🇰 players and collect special souvenirs 👏#PJL #Next11 pic.twitter.com/Yxvb2SLZOA
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
PAK vs ENG: Ramiz Raja says to have faith in Green Team
Ramiz Raja urges Pakistan cricket fans to have faith in and support Green Team. Ramiz stressed that losing is not an option for Pakistan as they look to seal series. The two teams meet in a thriller at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Ramiz Raja, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has asked cricket fans to have faith in and support the Men in Green. As the seven-match home T20 series against England approaches its conclusion. In a chat, Ramiz...
PAK vs ENG: Nail biting day as Pakistan aiming to secure the series
The decider will be an adrenaline-pumping decider at the Gaddafi Stadium. Both teams will want to win the toss, which is scheduled for 7:00pm local time. Pakistan will attempt to overcome the rampaging England team and win the home T20I series in an adrenaline-pumping decider at Gaddafi Stadium. The match will start today at 7:30 p.m. The last game will undoubtedly be a drama, as the series hangs on a knife's edge, with both teams having three wins each. Due...
PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes excited for today's final match
Pakistan & England level series 3-3. Bens Stokes excited for today's match. Phil Salt won the 6th T20 match for England. Ben Stokes, England's Test captain, is looking forward to the series-deciding T20I between Pakistan and England today at Gaddafi Stadium. After defeating Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth T20I on Friday to tie the series at 3-3, the touring party will face the Men in Green in the series finale today at 07:30 PM (PST). Meanwhile, all-rounder Ben...
What a series it’s been to watch come on @englandcricket 🙌🙌 https://t.co/F4Gu1JEo1E
— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 2, 2022
Cake, laughs and good wishes 😊@AasifAli45‘s birthday celebrated with teammates 👍#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/G0oezlO7ag
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 1, 2022
“The guys were clear there needed to be a change”
🗣️ @chriswoakes on England’s rise in white-ball cricket over the last few years and his first tour to Pakistan #PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/ZaJe2Z1hIU
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 1, 2022
“Really good preparation for what’s coming up in the T20 World Cup”@PhilSalt1 focuses on his match-winning knock in the sixth T20I.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/ICLTIhWWmc
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 1, 2022
🗣️ Babar Azam reviews Pakistan’s performance and learnings for his side at the end of the sixth T20I #PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/hcl4JVYTq7
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022
