Pakistan announces women's central contracts for 2026-27

The eight-player list recognizes recent performances, with contracts running through June 30, 2027.

Pakistan women's cricket captain Fatima Sana has earned another career milestone, securing a Category A central contract alongside left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its list of eight contracted players for the 2026-27 season on Friday.





The contracts, which will remain in effect until June 30, 2027, feature three categories, with two players in Category A, three in Category B and three in Category C.

Fatima, 24, has been rewarded for her consistent contributions with both bat and ball. She recently made history by becoming the first Pakistani woman cricketer to feature in both England's The Hundred and Australia's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).





Sadia has retained her place in Category A following her impressive performances as a left-arm spinner. She has also previously held the top position in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings.





Meanwhile, experienced batter Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, middle-order batter Sidra Amin and left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu have secured Category B contracts for their consistent contributions across formats.





Opening batters Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas have been included in Category C alongside Ayesha Zafar. The PCB said their selection reflected their recent performances in domestic and international cricket, as well as the team's future requirements.





The board said the contract categories were finalized after assessing the players' recent form and fitness. It added that regular fitness assessments would take place throughout the contract period, with all centrally contracted players required to maintain the prescribed standards.





Pakistan women's central contracts for 2026-27

Category A: Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal Category B: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu, Sidra Amin Category C: Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Sadaf Shamas



