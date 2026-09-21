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Pakistan rice exports hit record high

Pakistan’s rice exports increased significantly in August, taking total exports in the first two months of the current financial year to a record level.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Pakistan’s rice exports increased significantly in August, taking total exports in the first two months of the current financial year to a record level.

According to figures released in Karachi, rice exports rose 22% in August to 308,000 tonnes.

Basmati rice exports saw a particularly strong increase, rising 58% to 78,000 tonnes. Exports of other rice varieties also grew 14% to 231,000 tonnes.

The value of rice exports increased 31% in August to $192 million. Basmati rice contributed significantly to the rise, with export earnings from the variety increasing 70% to $88 million.

Pakistan exported a total of 655,000 tonnes of rice during the first two months of the financial year, up 20% from the same period previously and the highest level recorded.

During this period, basmati rice exports increased 43%, while exports of other rice varieties rose 15%.



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