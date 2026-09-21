Saudi crown prince launches Ceer’s first electric vehicles

Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly

Saudi crown prince launches Ceer’s first electric vehicles

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who also chairs the Public Investment Fund (PIF), launched EXOBOT, the first electric vehicles from Saudi Arabia’s national automotive company, CEER, on Monday.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who also chairs the Public Investment Fund (PIF), launched EXOBOT, the first electric vehicles from Saudi Arabia’s national automotive company, CEER, on Monday.

The launch marks an important step in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to build an advanced automotive industry and strengthen its industrial sector.

“The launch of CEER's first vehicles represents another step forward in Saudi Arabia's progression to build a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem,” the Crown Prince said.

He said the launch would also support the automotive sector as an important driver of economic growth by attracting investment, developing national talent and giving the private sector a bigger role. He added that these efforts would help Saudi Arabia become a leading regional and global hub for the automotive industry.

The EXOBOT sedan and SUV are the first two vehicles in a planned lineup of seven models that CEER aims to introduce over the next five years.

The lineup will include midsize and compact vehicles with different propulsion options designed to meet a range of customer needs.

The vehicles will be manufactured at the CEER Manufacturing Complex (CMC), which has been described as the largest automotive production facility in the Middle East and one of the most technologically advanced in the world.

The EXOBOT sedan and SUV were designed and engineered in Saudi Arabia. Their design is inspired by the country’s landscape and culture while also reflecting its future ambitions.

The vehicles have been developed to meet global standards as Saudi Arabia works to strengthen its position in the international automotive industry.

By 2034, CEER is expected to contribute more than SR30 billion ($8 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product and more than SR80 billion ($21 billion) to improving the country’s trade balance. The company is also expected to create direct and indirect quality jobs.

PIF launched CEER in 2022 as Saudi Arabia’s first automotive brand. The company aims to develop the country’s industrial ecosystem, attract investment, create opportunities for the private sector and increase the automotive sector’s contribution to GDP.



Recommended

New SUV Hybrid can travel 1,058 miles on single charge

New SUV Hybrid can travel 1,058 miles on single charge
Pakistan drafts new auto policy with stronger EV incentives

Pakistan drafts new auto policy with stronger EV incentives
Pakistan plans to cut taxes on imported vehicles under new auto policy

Pakistan plans to cut taxes on imported vehicles under new auto policy
FY2026-27 budget: EVs, hybrids and solar panels likely to face higher taxes

FY2026-27 budget: EVs, hybrids and solar panels likely to face higher taxes
New Number Plate Policy for Electric Vehicles Introduced in Punjab

New Number Plate Policy for Electric Vehicles Introduced in Punjab
NEPRA fixes electric vehicles charging tariff at Rs 23.57 unit

NEPRA fixes electric vehicles charging tariff at Rs 23.57 unit
President Erdogan gifts Turkish electric vehicles to PM, President

President Erdogan gifts Turkish electric vehicles to PM, President
PM Shehbaz directs finalization of E-Vehicles policy by Nov

PM Shehbaz directs finalization of E-Vehicles policy by Nov
Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets

Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets
ChatGPT, Claude and Grok hit by simultaneous service outages

ChatGPT, Claude and Grok hit by simultaneous service outages
Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal

Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal
Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026

Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026