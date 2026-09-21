China’s robot school graduates its first four students

Four robots have graduated from a robot school in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, after completing more than two months of training and practical exercises.

Four robots have graduated from a robot school in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, after completing more than two months of training and practical exercises.

The four “students” included two guide robot s, an inspection robot and a piano-playing robot. They received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony at the Hangzhou Robot School.

The robots will now be sent to different workplaces for their assigned duties.

The two guide robots will work at the Chinese Painting Series Archive and the Hangzhou Robot School. The inspection robot will be deployed at a Nestle production workshop in Tianjin, while the piano-playing robot will travel to South Korea to take part in entertainment performances.

School principal Chen Diansheng assigned identification codes to each robot, describing the process as an official certification of their readiness for work.

The school has developed a coding system that gives each robot a unique, readable and traceable identification code. The codes are used to certify their capabilities, assign jobs and manage the robots over the long term.



