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Maaz Sadaqat becomes first batter to score CPL final century

Sadaqat finished the 2026 CPL season with 363 runs in seven matches at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of 174.52.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

BRIDGETOWN: Pakistan batter Maaz Sadaqat made history in the Caribbean Premier League final by becoming the first Pakistani and the first batter in CPL history to score a century in the tournament’s championship match.

Representing Jamaica Kings, Sadaqat smashed 114 off 58 balls, including eight fours and nine sixes, to score his second century of the 2026 CPL season.


Earlier in the eliminator, Sadaqat scored 112 off 49 balls to become the youngest centurion in CPL history.

His century in the final helped Jamaica Kings post 170, but Antigua and Barbuda Falcons chased down the target with 20 balls to spare, losing two wickets.

Sadaqat finished the 2026 CPL season with 363 runs in seven matches at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of 174.52.

Sufiyan Muqeem took four wickets for 14 runs, while Hasan Nawaz scored 47 to help Antigua and Barbuda Falcons secure the championship.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was named the tournament’s player of the tournament for his all-round performances.

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