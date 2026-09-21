US Treasury chief says Iran airlines to be 'shut down' Sept 23

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Headlines
Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly

US Treasury chief says Iran airlines to be 'shut down' Sept 23

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Monday that Iranian airlines will have trouble functioning globally in two days under the weight of American sanctions, as the Trump administration seeks to keep pressure on Tehran.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Monday that Iranian airlines will have trouble functioning globally in two days under the weight of American sanctions, as the Trump administration seeks to keep pressure on Tehran.

On September 23, “all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” Bessent told CNBC in an interview.

“If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system,” he added.

Xi Jinping to visit US for talks with Trump from Sept 23-25

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Xi and Trump will hold in-depth discussions on major issues concerning China-US relations, as well as global peace and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

The talks are expected to cover a range of bilateral and strategic issues, including trade, technology and artificial intelligence, while broader global issues are also likely to feature in the discussions.

Guo said China is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with the United States, properly manage differences and work to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

The visit will mark the second meeting between Xi and Trump within six months.






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