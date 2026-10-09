Olise emerges as Ballon d’Or contender, challenging Barcelona’s Yamal and Raphinha

The new rankings, published about a month into the season, place the Barcelona pair at the top. Raphinha is first and Yamal second.

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has started the 2026-27 season as one of the leading candidates for the 2027 Ballon d’Or, putting pressure on Barcelona teammates Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.





The new rankings, published about a month into the season, place the Barcelona pair at the top. Raphinha is first and Yamal second, according to Flashscore’s list of the top 10 players in Europe. Olise is sixth.





Olise has become Bayern’s most important attacker while striker Harry Kane and winger Luis Diaz have yet to hit top form, Flashscore said. The France international would have a real chance at the award if he sustains his early production, the outlet wrote.





Yamal, 19, remains one of the most dangerous attackers in the sport and is part of a Barcelona attack that has been prolific this season, according to the rankings. Raphinha, the Brazil forward, has posted standout numbers and has re-entered the discussion after finishing fifth in the 2025 voting.





Olise also ranked fifth in a separate Goal.com list that tracked the 2026 award.





The 2027 Ballon d’Or will be awarded after the season ends.