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Hanbok enters the spotlight at Milan and Paris fashion weeks

Five Korean labels will showcase modern hanbok in Milan and Paris, targeting international buyers, media and luxury retailers.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Hanbok

MILAN: Hanbok is heading for the world’s fashion capitals, as South Korea takes five modern labels to Milan and Paris from Sept. 22 through Oct. 6 to connect Korean designers with global buyers and retailers.


The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in partnership with the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, is organizing the country’s first overseas promotion focused on modern hanbok, targeting fashion buyers, media and industry tastemakers.


The showcase will coincide with Milan Fashion Week, running Sept. 22-28, where Leesle, Mooroot, Ondata, Shin Seoul and Happly will present their collections at the Studio Zeta Showroom.


The five labels reinterpret traditional Korean fashion through flowing silhouettes, distinctive tie closures and vibrant colors, blending classic hanbok elements with contemporary streetwear and evening styles.


The Milan program will also feature brand presentations and a networking reception at Palazzo Isimbardi on Sept. 26. Organizers are placing a strong focus on business opportunities, with one-on-one consultations aimed at helping Korean designers connect with international buyers and retailers.


The campaign will then move to Paris, where two brands selected based on their Milan performance will participate in a showroom at the Hôtel Marcel-Dassault from Oct. 1-6 during Paris Fashion Week.


The initiative comes amid growing global interest in Korean culture through K-pop, television and film. Modern hanbok has also gained international attention after being worn by K-pop stars and featured in popular historical dramas.


Jung Hyang-mi, head of the ministry’s Cultural Arts Policy Bureau, said modern design could help hanbok establish a stronger presence in international fashion.

“Hanbok preserves the essence of our traditional heritage while demonstrating dynamic new potential in the global fashion market when paired with modern design,” Jung said.


The ministry said the initiative aims to raise hanbok’s profile internationally while creating lasting commercial partnerships between Korean designers and global fashion and retail networks.

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