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4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts several KP districts

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing panic among residents. Many people rushed outside their homes and were seen reciting the Kalma Tayyaba for safety.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing panic among residents. Many people rushed outside their homes and were seen reciting the Kalma Tayyaba for safety.

According to the seismological center, tremors were felt in Peshawar, the provincial capital, as well as Swat, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi and Mohmand.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9, with its epicenter in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region. It occurred at a depth below the Earth’s surface.

Meanwhile, earthquake tremors were also felt a day earlier in Khuzdar district and surrounding areas of Balochistan.

According to the geological center of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the Khuzdar earthquake had a magnitude of 4.5. Its epicenter was located about 45 kilometers east of Khuzdar city, at a depth of 30 kilometers.

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