Bill Gates warns no government is prepared for AI’s impact

Gates said governments were not doing enough to prepare for the rapid social and economic changes expected from AI. AI’s impact

LONDON: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that no government in the world is adequately prepared for the changes artificial intelligence could bring to society.

In an interview with Reuters, Gates said governments were not doing enough to prepare for the rapid social and economic changes expected from AI. He cited potential risks including job losses, cyberattacks and addiction to AI companions.

Gates said he had previously been optimistic about AI but had changed his position as the technology advanced and its potential risks became clearer.

Despite his concerns, Gates said AI could have major benefits, particularly for poorer communities, if access to the technology is made more equitable.

The Gates Foundation has committed at least $1 billion over the next two years to support AI applications in health care, education and agriculture. The initiative also aims to develop AI tools that work in languages that are currently underrepresented in major AI models.

Gates said AI could accelerate the development of new medicines and vaccines and create opportunities to improve health care in developing countries.

In a blog post published Aug. 26, Gates also argued that some jobs should potentially be reserved for humans as AI and robotics become more capable. He cited areas such as caregiving and parts of health care where human involvement could remain important.

Gates has called for governments to work together to address the risks associated with AI, comparing the need for international cooperation to the response required in a disaster scenario.