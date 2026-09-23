Elizabeth Holmes opens up in emotional trailer for new documentary

The film, directed by Lance Oppenheim and made with Nathan Fielder, was filmed over three years.

LOS ANGELES: A24 has released a new trailer for “You Can See Everything”, a documentary following former Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes before and during the period surrounding her imprisonment.

The film, directed by Lance Oppenheim and made with Nathan Fielder, was filmed over three years and is scheduled to be released in theaters October 16.

According to the film’s official description, Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her life 34 days before she begins serving her prison sentence.

The project later develops into a broader examination of Holmes and the events surrounding the collapse of Theranos.

Holmes was convicted in January 2022 on four counts of fraud and conspiracy for misleading investors about the capabilities of Theranos’ blood-testing technology. She was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison.

In the trailer, Holmes says she believes the period before her imprisonment was the right time to document her story.

Fielder also questions Holmes and her husband, William Evans, about their relationship and whether Evans ever suspected that Holmes had lied to him.

At one point, Fielder tells Holmes he has a “weird feeling” that there are things he is not seeing. Holmes responds that she has nothing to hide.

The trailer ends with a visibly emotional Holmes saying it took her a long time to become comfortable with letting someone see her cry.

Holmes began serving her sentence at a federal prison in Texas in May 2023. Her current projected release date is March 19, 2032, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“You Can See Everything” is set to premiere in theaters Oct. 16.