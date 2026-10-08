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Direct shipping connectivity between Karachi and major European ports has been restored

Mediterranean Shipping Company, or MSC, had reinstated its PREMIUM IPAK service in response to exporters' demands for a dedicated, direct service to Europe.

Web Desk October 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Pakistan's maritime affairs minister said Thursday that direct shipping connectivity between Karachi and major European ports has been restored, offering relief to exporters who have faced longer transit times and higher freight costs because of disruptions to international shipping routes.


Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said Mediterranean Shipping Company, or MSC, had reinstated its PREMIUM IPAK service in response to exporters' demands for a dedicated, direct service to Europe.


Under the restored service, MSC will make a weekly call at Karachi Gateway Terminal International, connecting Karachi with key European destinations through Colombo, Felixstowe, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Antwerp, Le Havre and London Gateway.


"The restoration of a dedicated Europe service is an important development for our export-oriented industries, particularly the textile sector, which has been facing increased transit times and logistics costs because of disruptions to international shipping routes," Chaudhry said.


He said textile exporters had recently told him of difficulties caused by changes in shipping routes, particularly those linked to the situation in the Red Sea.


"Exporters told me in a recent [meeting] that longer vessel journeys were increasing transportation costs and delivery times for shipments to European and US markets. These additional costs and delays have affected the competitiveness of Pakistani exporters," he said.


The minister said the government was raising the export sector's concerns with shipping lines and other relevant stakeholders to improve maritime connectivity and facilitate international trade.


"Reliable and predictable shipping connectivity is essential for Pakistan's exporters. Our focus is to ensure that the maritime sector supports trade, reduces logistical bottlenecks and strengthens Pakistan's access to international markets," he said.


He welcomed MSC's decision to reinstate the PREMIUM IPAK service, saying the weekly Karachi call would give exporters a more direct link to key European markets.


"The restored service will improve connectivity with major European ports and provide exporters with greater options for planning and moving their shipments," he said.


Chaudhry cautioned, however, that the reinstatement of the service should not be seen as a resolution of the broader challenges affecting international shipping routes.


"Disruptions to established shipping routes continue to have implications for global trade. We will continue working with the shipping industry and exporters to address connectivity and logistics issues and to strengthen Pakistan's position in international trade," he said.


The minister said the government remained committed to improving port and shipping services and creating a more efficient maritime logistics system to support exporters and enhance the country's trade competitiveness.


Chaudhry also praised Karachi Port Trust Chairman Rear Admiral (retd) Shahid Ahmed and the management of Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited for restoring the shipping link between Karachi and major European markets.


Ahmed said measures were under way to further improve the efficiency of the maritime logistics system, adding that the restored connection would improve access from Karachi to key European markets and help the country's exporters.

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