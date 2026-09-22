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Mexico on alert as Hurricane Polo reaches Category 5 strength

Hurricane Polo strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday, as authorities warned of potentially life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Hurricane Polo strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday, as authorities warned of potentially life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), Polo intensified from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane in less than 24 hours.

The storm had sustained winds of 160 mph, or 260 kph, and was expected to strengthen further.

“The core of Polo is expected to be near the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next few days, although forecast to remain offshore,” the NHC said.

Although Polo is expected to remain offshore, heavy rainfall could affect parts of Mexico through Wednesday.

Authorities suspended classes in Pacific coast states, including Guerrero and Michoacan. In Acapulco, officials used megaphones to warn residents and tourists about possible thunderstorms and urged them to prepare.

“We recommend taking preventive measures at home or at work, checking safety conditions in your home and locating your nearest temporary shelter,” authorities said.

Acapulco was devastated by Hurricane Otis in 2023.

“People are a bit worried,” Alfredo Mondragon, who provides tourist services on the beach, told AFP.

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