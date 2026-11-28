Pakistani astronaut holds live conversation with PM, Field Marshal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir hold a live conversation with the country's first astronaut aboard China's Tiangong Space Station.

ISLAMABAD: A historic moment for Pakistan's space programme unfolded on Saturday as the country's first astronaut, Wing Commander Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, connected live with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir from China's Tiangong Space Station.





According to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the interaction took place during a live communication session at the headquarters of Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), allowing the country's political and military leadership to speak directly with the astronaut in Earth's orbit.





The conversation marked a significant milestone in Pakistan's human spaceflight programme and highlighted the country's growing cooperation with China in space exploration.





Ali arrived at China's Tiangong Space Station on November 25 aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft. Serving as a payload specialist, he is conducting scientific activities alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi.





Before embarking on the mission, Ali described it as a historic opportunity for Pakistan, saying he was carrying the hopes and aspirations of 250 million Pakistanis into space.





During his stay aboard the space station, he is expected to participate in scientific experiments under the joint Pakistan-China space programme, providing Pakistani researchers with an opportunity to contribute to space-based research.





Pakistan and China signed an astronaut cooperation agreement in February 2025, paving the way for the selection and training of Pakistani astronauts for missions aboard China's space station.





The mission marks another step forward in bilateral space cooperation, strengthening scientific ties and opening new avenues for Pakistan's participation in human spaceflight and scientific research.